‘Aadudam Andhra’ is to divert attention from pressing issues, alleges TDP leader

December 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and the party’s Payakaraopeta in-charge V. Anitha alleged that the State government’s motive behind launching the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme was to divert attention of the people from pressing issues such as the ongoing agitations by Anganwadi workers, ASHA and municipal contract outsourcing staff, among others.

“It is deplorable that the Chief Minister’s focus is on launching sporting events at a time when his attention should have been on finding solutions to the demands raised by Anganwadi workers, ASHA and municipal staff. The sports festival also could not have been launched at a more inappropriate time, given the rising COVID graph in the State,” Ms. Anitha said at a press conference organised at the TDP office on Wednesday.

“There is not a single person or employee in the State who is happy with the government’s functioning in the last four and a half years. All sections of society — be they women, youth, farmers, workers, construction labourers, government employees, or even police officials — have suffered under the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” she said.

‘Aarogyasri bills not paid’

The TDP leader added that Aarogyasri services are likely to be affected due to non-payment of bills by the government in the coming days, claiming that even the police are likely to go on an agitation.

“The sports event is nothing but an election stunt. The government is going to spend around ₹100 crore on this programme. It is ironic that the programme is being held under the stewardship of a Sports Minister who does not understand the difference between volleyball and basketball,” Ms. Anitha said.

She said that over 5,000 villages in the State lack proper grounds, while many grounds and stadiums are in dire need of renovation. She said apart from the lack of sports infrastructure, Physical Education Teachers (PETs) were not being recruited at government schools.