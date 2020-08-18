Aadhaar services launched in Agency

Aadhaar services are now within the reach of the tribal people with the first Aadhaar Centre being established at the Project Monitoring Unit of the Tribal Welfare Department at Araku Valley. The service was inaugurated by Araku MP G. Madhavi, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and ITDA Project Officer Venkatswar Salijula on Tuesday.

The facility enables registration, change of address in Aadhaar card, uploading of photo, biometrics, name, e-mail and download of Aadhaar card. The ITDA PO said that Aadhaar centres would also be opened at Araku Valley, Paderu, Pedabayalu and Chintapalli mandal headquarters. He called upon the local people to make use of the facilities.

Seeds distributed

Later, seeds of mango, jamoon, custard apple and ladies finger were distributed to farmers of Sagar village of Dumbriguda mandal and Chinalabudu of Araku mandal.

The seeds were procured from the Indian Institute of Horticulture, Bengaluru.