A trusted service for the sick in Visakhapatnam district

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambulance services offered by the Andhra Pradesh government in the combined Visakhapatnam district have, by and large, won the appreciation of the people, be it in the rural, urban or hilly areas.

There are, however, stray instances of the drivers of the ambulances that are attached to the government hospitals demanding money for shifting the patients.

“People living in the hilltop tribal hamlets are, however, forced to carry their sick family members and pregnant women in ‘dolis’ to the nearest road point, from where they are shifted to hospitals by ambulances ”Prabhudas A resident of Paderu in ASR district

“The ambulance services in the tribal areas are good. However, people living in hilltop hamlets, which do not have proper roads, are forced to carry their sick family members and pregnant women in ‘dolis’ to the nearest road point, from where they are shifted to the hospitals by ambulances,” says Prabhudas of Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of the 3,000 hamlets spread over 11 Agency mandals, about 1,000 do not have proper roads, and the sick have to be carried in dolis,” he says.

“The Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been provided ambulances, and they are responding promptly. The services are free and there are no complaints of drivers demanding money for shifting patients to hospitals. Those living in hilltop areas, however, rely more on private auto-rickshaw services as the vehicles can reach up to their doorstep,” says K. Govinda Rao, a representative of the A.P. Girijan Sangham.

The Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which runs the ‘108 Ambulance’ service, has a fleet of 51 vehicles, of which 17 are equipped with Advanced Life Support (ALS) system and the remaining 34 have Basic Life Support (BLS) system. The services are free and the patient is shifted to the nearest government or private hospital as per his/her choice.

Response time

“Last week, we had replaced 13 old ambulances in ASR district with new ones. The response time is 15 minutes in the urban areas, 20 minutes in the rural, and 30 minutes in the tribal areas, which is in tune with our service level agreement,” Hemanta Kumar Bhattu, State Manager-Operations, Aurobindo EMS, told The Hindu.

“On an average, we attend to 220 emergency calls per day in the combined district, a majority of which pertain to pregnancies, dialysis, road accidents and respiratory problems. Nearly 95% of the patients picked up by our ambulances prefer to get admitted in the government hospitals. This is due to the renovation and augmentation of facilities at the government hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. The facilities have been upgraded at Araku, Narsipatnam, Paderu and Anakapalli hospitals,” he says.