A silent epidemic in Uddanam 

Until two years ago, 40-year-old construction supervisor B. Bhuwansai lived a content life. Amid the simplicity of his modest two-room home in Erragonduputtuga village of Kaviti mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, he found joy in the company of his small family — his wife Saraswati, 34; and their children, Akhil, 8, and Ankitha, 6. The four frequently explored tourist spots, seizing every opportunity to enrich their lives with new experiences.

However, their lives were upended when Bhuwansai suddenly fell sick. Two years ago, he started experiencing joint pains and a noticeable lack of energy even for minor tasks. The physical discomfort prompted him to seek medical help. That was when he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Now he undergoes dialysis at Kaviti government hospital thrice a week, leaving him with only four days a week to earn a living. Despite his efforts to continue working on the remaining days, his body refuses to cooperate.

His wife, Saraswati, finds herself unable to seek employment for the family’s sustenance as she looks after Bhuwansai both in hospital and at home. The situation is further complicated by the challenge of finding suitable donors for kidney transplantation.

Janni Niranjanam, a 40-year-old car driver, is among scores of patients who undergo dialysis, a crucial requirement for patients in advanced stages of CKD, at Kaviti Hospital. He and his wife Kumari travel to the hospital from Belliputtuga village in the mandal thrice a week for this. As does Bhogiya Madhav, who is in his mid-30s and was diagnosed with CKD two years ago.

The common thread binding the three is their location — Uddanam region of Srikakulam district. Extensive use of chemicals and fertilizers for cultivating coconut crops over the past few decades has led to soil contamination in approximately 700 villages of the region, covering seven mandals — Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Kanchili, Kaviti, Mandasa, Palasa, and Vajrapukotturu. Groundwater contamination is believed to be the primary cause of the disease among residents, says former Director of Medical Education Ravi Raju who has done considerable research on the issue as an urologist. Unofficial estimates suggest that around 15,000 people in Uddanam region have died due to CKD in the past 20 years.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government, is set to commence operations at the newly constructed Palasa Research Center, officially known as YSR Super Specialty Hospital and Kidney Research Centre at Palasa, to determine the exact reasons behind the disease.

High prevalence of CKD

Heart-wrenching stories abound in the Uddanam region, a CKD hotspot. In the village of Idduavanipalem in Kaviti mandal, there is at least one person living with CKD in every household.

The disease afflicts residents across age groups. Badiya Rudrayya, a 28-year-old from the same village, who works as a volunteer for government programmes, requires dialysis on a regular basis. His fellow villagers are rallying together to collect funds for his livelihood until he starts receiving the monthly pension of ₹10,000 from the government for dialysis.

Then there is 21-year-old Bade Nagaraju, a fisherman of the village who has also been diagnosed with CKD and spends at least ₹2,000 on medicine every month. “Persistent body pain does not allow me to concentrate on my work. I only hope that the medicines will keep the disease in control,” he added.

Even though the etiology of the disease is not yet confirmed, experts who have visited the area to conduct studies have suggested providing better quality surface water instead of depending on groundwater, says Vidadala Rajini, Minister for Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Community Health Officers conduct regular screening in Uddanam region, which has a population of 6,70,902, by collecting samples and sending them to Primary Health Centre (PHC) laboratories for testing serum creatine.

So far, 2,32,898 people above 25 years in the region have been screened and 19,532 persons identified with serum creatinine levels higher than the normal range of 1.3 mg/dl, indicating kidney infection or kidney disease.

The government sanctioned the YSR Super Specialty Hospital and Kidney Research Centre, a 200-bed super-specialty hospital equipped with a kidney research centre and dialysis unit at Palasa, Srikakulam district, at an estimated cost of ₹85 crore in September 2019. A few months later, in April 2020, administrative sanction was given to Dr. YSR Sujaladhara, a comprehensive drinking water scheme, for Uddanam area at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore, says Rajini.

The hospital will be developed as a centre of excellence for kidney research in collaboration with national and international agencies working in this field. The four-storey building spanning 1,68,000 square feet is equipped with 50 dialysis beds, 30 beds each for nephrology and urology departments, ICU wards and general beds apart from high-end equipment, the Minister says.

Semi-auto analysers, a sophisticated laboratory instrument designed to analyse various biochemical parameters in biological samples, are installed in all 18 PHCs, five Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and six Community Health Centres in Uddanam for conducting CKD tests to measure levels of serum creatinine, serum uric acid, blood urea, potassium etc. As many as 37 drugs recommended by nephrologists and urologists are made available in all PHCs and UPHCs.

The government has established five dialysis centres with 69 dialysis machines at the CHCs in Kaviti, Sompeta, Palasa, Haripuram and at the District Hospital in Tekkali. Based on request for additional centres, sanction has been accorded for setting up more dialysis centres at the CHCs in Baruva and Ichchapuram, and the PHC in Kanchali, the Minister says.

Government aid

Realizing the hardship being faced by dialysis patients, assistance under the government’s YSR Pension Kanuka was enhanced from ₹2,500 to ₹10,000 per month from May 30, 2019, when the present government came to power. The CKD pension was also enhanced to ₹5,000 per month from ₹2,500.

As many as 11,863 dialysis patients are getting health pensions at ₹10,000 per month in Andhra Pradesh, while 1,163 patients with CKD are being given ₹5,000 a month, says Rajini. In Uddanam region alone, 394 people are availing themselves of a ₹10,000 pension per month for dialysis and 37 with kidney disease are being offered monthly assistance of ₹5,000.

“We are thankful to the government for providing medicines and dialysis free of cost. Otherwise, we could not have afforded the treatment. Private hospitals charge up to ₹5,000 for each dialysis session. The cost of medicines comes to around ₹2,000 per month. Once I get a donor for kidney transplant, I can hope to lead a normal life,” says Bhuwansai.

Eega Punnamma, 60, a dialysis patient who receives a senior citizen pension of ₹2,750 every month, says it is insufficient to meet her needs and that the government should increase the amount to ₹5,000.

Another patient, B. Janaki Rao, also about 60, demands home-delivery of medicines. “Elderly people like me are unable to go to the hospital unless there is someone to accompany us. We need more dialysis units in the vicinity since many patients do not have the money to even go to the nearby hospital,” she adds.

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Association’s State General Secretary Beena Dhilli Rao has urged the government to operate vehicles to ferry patients to the multi-speciality hospital at Palasa and dialysis centres located at Kaviti, Kanchili, Ichchapuram and other places, free of cost.

“The patients are unable to get even autorickshaws from their villages to go to hospital. That is why many patients are deprived of treatment,” says Dhilli Rao. He has also sought extensive research into the health condition of the Samantula community which is also afflicted by kidney disease, in large numbers.

Kaviti hospital superintendent P. Ramjee says a person can collect medicines for 30 days at a time, if they visit the hospital in the first week of every month. “High creatinine levels may damage kidneys quickly. That is why we conduct tests on all patients who visit hospitals with other problems too. It is easy to control further damage if kidney problems are identified early,” he adds.

Jagati village sarpanch Pudi Varaprasad urges the government to set up more dialysis centres, including at places such as Borivanka, Belagam, and Manikyapuram as CKD patients of remote villages are being forced to go to either Kaviti or Sompeta towns for dialysis. He hails the government’s initiatives of safe drinking water supply to nearly 700 villages and the construction of a new hospital in Palasa town.

“We request the district administration to complete the laying of pipelines in remote areas quickly for the supply of Vamsadhara water after purification. We hope CKD patients will lead a normal life when safe drinking water is provided,” he adds.

Analysing the root cause

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Palasa MLA, Sidiri Appala Raju says the State government’s initiatives and research guided by experts of ICMR would free Uddanam of kidney problems in the near future.

The State government has collaborated with ICMR-New Delhi and George Institute of Global Health, an independent medical research institute headquartered in Australia, to identify the root cause of CKD in Uddanam. The research team is conducting studies in four phases, of which only one is pending. The activities include training of medical officers on identification, diagnosis, investigation, and management of CKD using tools developed by the International Society of Nephrology, global professional association dedicated to advancing worldwide kidney health.

Around four years ago, 15,000 people were screened for urine protein, creatinine levels, and glomerular filtration rate, which measures the amount of blood filtered by the kidneys per minute and is typically expressed in millilitre per minute (mL/min). Normal GFR varies, but it is commonly around 90 mL/min in healthy adults. These samples are stored at a biobank at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh for molecular level of analysis, the Minister adds.

