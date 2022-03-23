A series of rituals mark opening of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam

1,000 temples will be built in the next two years as part of promoting Hindu dharma in the areas inhabited by tribal, fishermen and weaker sections, says TTD chairman

A series of rituals were performed, as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama, in the auspicious ‘Vrishabha Laganam’ (between 9.50 am and 10.20 am), in the newly-constructed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Rushikonda, here on Wednesday.

The day began with Suprabhatam, Kumbharadhaana, Nivedana, Homam and Maha Purnahuti between 5.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. This was followed by various other rituals, including procession of ‘utsava murthies’ between 9 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. Later Brahmaghosha, Veda Sattumora, Dwajarohanam and Archaka Bahumanam followed. Nitya Kainkaryama was performed between 12 noon and 1.30 p.m.

Later in the evening, Srinivasa Kalyanam was performed between 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. and after a series of evening rituals.

Darshan for devotees in the newly-constructed Sri Padmavathi, Godadevi Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, which opened on Wednesday, will commence from March 24.

During the Maha Kumbhabhishekam fete, which was performed on Wednesday, Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy of Visakha Sarada Peetham, junior pontiff Sri Swatmananda Saraswati Swamy, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, TTD Board members P. Ashok Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao, JEO s Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, District Collector Mallikarjuna Rao, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao, SE Electrical Venkateswarulu, Dy. EO Ramana Prasad and VGO Manohar were present.

The religious staff included Srivari temple Chief Priest Venugopala Deekshitulu, Kiran Deekshitulu, SV Higher Vedic Studies Project officer Vibhishana Sharma and Agama Advisor Vedantam Vishnubhattacharyulu.

Discourse

Later, Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy gave discourse on ‘Vedas, Agama Sastras’ and importance of temples.’ He also spoke on the activities of Visakha Sarada Peetham.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the construction of the temple was started with ₹26 crore, two years ago, to add to the spirituality of Visakhapatnam. The programme commenced with ‘Ankurarpanam’ on March 18 and rituals were performed by Ritwiks for the past five days. He said that Sri Venkateswara temples were being constructed from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as part of the promotion of Sanathana Hindu Dharma.

The construction of ‘Srivari temple’ was completed in Odisha and it would be opened in a couple of months. Similarly, a temple of Sri Venkateswara, being constructed at Amaravati, was expected to be completed in the near future. The temple in Kashmir was being established on a 60-acre site and was expected to be completed in six months. Similarly, 1,000 temples were planned to be built in the next two years as part of promoting Hindu dharma in the areas inhabited by tribal, fishermen and weaker sections, he added

The Tourism Minister said that the inauguration of ‘Srivari temple’ should be recorded in golden letters in the history of Visakhapatnam city.