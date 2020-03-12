A rickshaw driver with a social agenda

For the people of Vijayawada and Guntur, 57-year-old P. Padmavathi, well known as ‘Nizam’, needs no introduction. The rickshaw driver, who has been on a mission to promote social issues for the past one decade, is getting ready to set out on an expedition covering several States in South India to create awareness about taking care of elderly persons, road safety, environment, and humanity.

Nizam, a native of Palakkad in Kerala, resides at Kollipara in Guntur district, after his parents migrated to the area in search of livelihood. It was in the year 1998, when the rickshaw driver decided to serve the needy after no one came forward to help him carry his father’s body. Since then, he had started to transport poor senior citizens, physically challenged and schoolchildren free of cost on his vehicle which he named – ‘Mother India Swaccha Bharat Amaravati Rickshaw Service'.

“I go by the philosophy that being a human, one should help others in some way. Though I do not have much earnings, I keep on moving from one place to another to spread the message,” he says.

He carries several placards to display them during his trips. Wherever, he goes, he serves the needy there. Despite being a rickshaw driver, Nizam never hesitates to share his meagre earnings with the needy.

The elderly person played the role of good Samaritan by offering free rides during the Krishna Pushkarams at Vijayawada in 2015. He also goes to Sabarimala, Kerala, to help devotees very often.

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had recognised my service and gave ₹13,000. Officials from Karnataka and Kerala have also lauded my work,” he says.

Journey plan

According to Mr. Nizam, he is prepared to go to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, later Bengaluru, and finally Kerala. Through out my journey, I wish to meet people, tell about my experiences and create awareness about humanity, he says.

“I would also like to spread awareness about environmental hazards, importance of wearing helmet/seat belt. We also see many leave the elderly parents in old age homes. I would also focus on the issue.”