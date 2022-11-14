A reading habit helps broaden one’s outlook, says Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

November 14, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath called upon people to cultivate a reading habit, stating that it would help transform a person’s mindset and usher in a change in their lives for the better.

Mr. Amarnath was the chief guest at the 55th National Library Week celebrations organised by the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha at the VMRDA Children’s Arena on Monday. He inaugurated a book exhibition along with District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on the occasion.

“Reading books would help a person understand society better. Books have contributed immensely in ushering transformation in society. The District Library has a treasure trove of books and the public can make use of them,” Mr. Amarnath said, adding that efforts would be made to improve the amenities at the libraries and to increase the collection of books.

The Collector said that Children’s Day was being celebrated all over the country. He called upon teachers to make children understand the importance of libraries. Children should read books at the library apart from their school books, he said.

Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Konda Ramadevi said that the celebrations were being organised to make the public understand the contribution and role played by libraries in the development of society. She suggested that children should be made to acquire the reading habit to prevent them from being glued to television and mobile phones all the time.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Tippala Nagireddy, DEO Chandrakala, and staff of the District Library and students participated in the programme.

Visakhapatnam Public Library initiated the National Library Week celebrations, at its premises on Monday. Inaugurating the celebrations, Dr. G. Madhu Kumar, Secretary and Correspondent of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, stressed upon the importance of Library Week and how a library can play an important role in society.

He said that the youth should read all types of books and not just confine themselves to academic books. VPL secretary D.S. Varma, president Dr. S. Vijay Kumar, joint secretary Dr. D. V. Surya Rao and former Rector of AU Prof. Prasanna Kumar were present.