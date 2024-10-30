A little care can ensure a safe Deepavali, say doctors

Deepavali, the festival of lights, is celebrated to dispel darkness and bring light into our lives. Children and adults alike make merry playing with fireworks and bursting crackers.

A little care will go a long way in preventing burning of hands, legs and injuries to the eyes. While adequate care is a must, in the uneventful case of injuries rushing the injured person to hospital could save the patient from further complications, say doctors from LV Prasad Eye Institute(LVPEI) and Apollo Hospitals.

Golden period

The golden period for burn management typically spans the first 24 to 72 hours after the injury. Any delay may cause irreversible skin changes, increased burn depth and a host of avoidable complications. Early intervention not only helps in preserving skin integrity but also enhances overall recovery, significantly improving both physical and psychological well-being.

Dos

Seek immediate medical attention: Get the injured person to an eye care professional or hospital as quickly as possible.

Rinse the eye gently: If there is any debris in the eye, rinse it gently with clean water or saline solution. Avoid using any other substances.

Protect the eye: If possible, place a clean, dry cloth or an eye shield over the eye to prevent movement or additional injury.

Keep the eye closed: Keep the injured eye closed to avoid further damage.

Follow medical advice: Adhere to any instructions given by a medical professional after the initial examination.

Don’ts

Don’t apply pressure: Avoid putting any pressure on the injured eye, as this could worsen the injury.

Don’t rub the eye: Refrain from touching or rubbing the injured eye, as this can exacerbate the injury.

Don’t use home remedies: Do not use ointments, creams, or any home remedies on the eye without professional guidance.

Don’t remove objects: If there is a foreign object lodged in the eye, do not attempt to remove it yourself.

Don’t wait to seek help: Don’t delay seeking medical care, even if the injury seems minor; prompt treatment is crucial.

Don’t drive vehicles: If the injured person needs medical attention, do not let him/her drive. Arrange for someone else to take them.

Don’t ignore symptoms: Watch for worsening symptoms, such as severe pain, vision changes, or excessive bleeding, and seek help immediately if they occur.

The general precautions include purchase fireworks only from authorised manufacturers and ensure they are thoroughly dried in the sun for two days. Safely store firecrackers in cardboard boxes, out of children’s reach, and away from flammable materials like gas cylinders or oil cans. Always supervise children closely while they play with firecrackers.

Choose open areas for lighting firecrackers. Keep two buckets of water nearby to douse any flames immediately, and for more severe burns, wrap the victim in a clean bedsheet and rush them to the hospital.

Always wear protective shatter proof goggles when bursting firecrackers. Avoid lighting crackers while holding them in your hand. Refrain from bending over firecrackers while lighting them. Never light crackers inside a container, such as a bottle, tin can, or overturned pot, as this can be highly hazardous. Avoid approaching firecrackers that do not ignite immediately. Do not collect leftover firecrackers to create home made versions or carry them in your pocket. Keep firecrackers away from burning candles, diyas, or agarbattis. Wear thick cotton clothing, avoiding synthetic materials when lighting crackers.

Secure all clothing tightly; loose garments can be dangerous. Avoid applying creams, ointments, or oils to a burnt area. LVPEI Emergency Helpline Numbers: Visakhapatnam: 7095031666 | 9396712020. Vijayawada: 0866-6712009 | 7095152576

A substantial increase in burn cases is being observed with each passing year. Most of the injuries are entirely preventable through adherence to simple precautions and giving first aid to the injured person, says Dr. P.R.K. Prasad, senior consultant and plastic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

Children playing with fireworks should never be left unattended and should be under constant adult supervision. Cotton garments should be preferred as they do not catch fire easily like synthetic fabrics.

Open spaces that are away from flammable materials should be utilised for playing with firecrackers. Used firecrackers should be soaked in water before disposal to mitigate the risk of accidental ignition.

In the unfortunate event of a burn, immediate and appropriate first aid is paramount. Cool the burn under running water for not less than 15 minutes.

Remove tight jewellery or clothing from the affected area to prevent constriction.

Cover the burn with a sterile, non-stick bandage to protect the wound.

Refrain from applying home remedies, such as toothpaste or butter, as these can exacerbate the injury.

