GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A helping hand for people suffering from rare disorders

March 01, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness campaign on rare diseases was organised in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to commemorate Rare Diseases Day, which is observed every leap year on February 29 — the rarest day in the calendar.

Titled ‘Feel the Rare’, the campaign was organised by Young Indians (YI) Vizag’s Accessibility, in association with Poornamidam and IIH Warriors India.

“The aim of the programme was to promote unity in society and ensure universally accessible and affordable healthcare, community support and assistance to individuals living with rare diseases and chronic disabling conditions,” said Kavya Poornima Balajepalli, founder of Poornamidam and IIH Warriors India.

Some common symptoms of rare diseases are chronic pain, fatigue, breathlessness, blindness and numbness, said Dr. Tripti Yarramilli from YI Vizag.

“We have created a dedicated WhatsApp group for those suffering from rare diseases in Vizag. This platform can be a valuable resource, facilitating the exchange of information and offering peer support, as well as helping with crowdfunding for expensive medical management, and fostering collaboration among the stakeholders within the local community,” Ms Kavya said.

Related Topics

disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.