A helping hand for people suffering from rare disorders

March 01, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

An awareness campaign on rare diseases was organised in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to commemorate Rare Diseases Day, which is observed every leap year on February 29 — the rarest day in the calendar.

Titled ‘Feel the Rare’, the campaign was organised by Young Indians (YI) Vizag’s Accessibility, in association with Poornamidam and IIH Warriors India.

“The aim of the programme was to promote unity in society and ensure universally accessible and affordable healthcare, community support and assistance to individuals living with rare diseases and chronic disabling conditions,” said Kavya Poornima Balajepalli, founder of Poornamidam and IIH Warriors India.

Some common symptoms of rare diseases are chronic pain, fatigue, breathlessness, blindness and numbness, said Dr. Tripti Yarramilli from YI Vizag.

“We have created a dedicated WhatsApp group for those suffering from rare diseases in Vizag. This platform can be a valuable resource, facilitating the exchange of information and offering peer support, as well as helping with crowdfunding for expensive medical management, and fostering collaboration among the stakeholders within the local community,” Ms Kavya said.