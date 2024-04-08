GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A foot overbridge tilts slightly at Visakhapatnam railway station due to corrosion, says official

‘The FOB is temporarily closed and steps taken to repair the damaged portion on an emergency basis; trains which usually arrive on PF nos 3 and 4 will be shifted to other platforms’

April 08, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The floor of the FOB, near Gate no. 3, suffered damage due corrosion, resulting in slight tilting, at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday.

The south-end foot overbridge (FOB), near Gate no. 3, at Visakhapatnam Railway Station slightly tilted, reportedly due to corrosion, resulting in the temporary closure of the FOB on Monday, and change in the nominated Platform of some trains, scheduled to arrive on PF 3 and 4.

There are three FOBs, one located to the north, one in the middle and the third towards the south-end of the Visakhapatnam Junction. Essential maintenance works were already being undertaken by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway at the railway station.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad along with senior officials inspected the site and directed the officials to take up repair of the damaged portion on an emergency basis. A 120 tonne crane was deployed and other equipment was also requisitioned to take up repair on a war-footing.

“This bridge was constructed in 2003. It has partially corroded as Visakhapatnam city is on the coast. Passengers have been asked to use the other two FOBs. Only three short trains will be handled on PF 3 and PF 4, while other trains, which usually arrive on these platforms, will be allotted to other platforms. The new lifts on PF 4 and PF5 will be operated for the convenience of passengers,” Mr. Saurabh Prasad told The Hindu on Monday evening.

“The Chief Bridge Engineer is coming from Bhubaneswar for inspection on Tuesday. The necessary changes have been made in the indication boards on the platforms, announcements on change of platforms are being made on the public address systems and facilitation counters have been opened at the station for the convenience of passengers,” the DRM said.

There will be no change in the train schedules due to the FOB work.

