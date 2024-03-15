A few trains to remain cancelled and others to run on diverted route in April to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division

March 15, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A few trains will be cancelled and some others will run on diverted route to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway in April.

The trains to be cancelled are: 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Machilipatnam from April 1 to 28, 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 2 to 29, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Double Decker Uday Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 1 to 28, and 22702 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Double Decker Uday Express, leaving Guntur from April 1 to 28, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The following trains will run on diverted route via Vijayawada- Gudivada- Bhimavaram Town- Nidadavolu instead of regular route Vijayawada- Eluru- Nidadavolu. Train no. 22643 Ernakulam-Patna SF express, leaving Ernakulam on April 1, 8, 15 and 22, will run on diverted route.

Train no. 12509 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF express, leaving SMV Bengaluru on April 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26; train no. 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark express, leaving CST Mumbai on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 27, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated in Eluru and Tadepalligudem.

The following trains will run on diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town- Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express, leaving Dhanbad from April 1 to 28, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

The train no. 18111 Tata-Yesvantpur express, leaving Tata on April 4, 11, 18 and 25, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Eluru.

The train no. 12376 Jasidih-Tambaram express, leaving Jasidih on April 3, 10, 17 and 24 will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Eluru.

Train no. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam AC express, leaving Hatia on April 1, 8, 15 and 22 will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Eluru.

Train no. 18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on April 6, 13, 20, and 27, will run on diverted route. Train no. 12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on April 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23 and 28, will run on diverted route.

The train no. 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Tata Nagar on April 5, 12, 19 and 26, will run on diverted route.

Travellers are asked to note the changes and act accordingly.