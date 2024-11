A few trains to be cancelled in Rayagada-Vizianagaram section due to works at Komatipalli station

A few trains will be cancelled, short-terminated and some will be rescheduled due to traffic cum power blocks in connection with non-interlocking and pre-non-interlocking works for commissioning of goods loop line and siding at Komatipalli station in Rayagada-Vizianagaram section of Waltair Division.

The trains to be cancelled are: 18512 Visakhapatnam- Koraput biweekly express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 29 and on December 2, 18511 Koraput- Visakhapatnam biweekly express, leaving Koraput on November 30 and on December 3, will be cancelled, 08546 Visakhapatnam- Koraput passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam from November 29 to December 4 and 08545 Koraput- Visakhapatnam passenger, leaving Koraput from November 29 to December 5 will be cancelled, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Short-termination

Train no.17243 Guntur- Rayagada Express, leaving Guntur from November 28 to December 3, will be short-terminated at Vizianagaram, and 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express will start from Vizianagaram, instead of Rayagada from November 29 to December 4

Rescheduled

A total of 10 trains will be rescheduled on different dates. They include: 12807 Visakhapatnam- Hazarat Nizamuddin Samata express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 30, December 1, 3 and 4, 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Samata express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on November 28, 29 and 30, and December 2 and 3

Train no. 22847 Visakhapatnam- LTT express, via Rayagada, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 1; train no. 20829 Durg – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express, leaving Durg from November 29 to December 4, train no. 20830 Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat express, leaving Visakhapatnam from November 29 to December 4 will be rescheduled.