Watch | A family that takes care of 33 dogs

07 October 2020 16:37 IST

A video on a family that takes care of 33 dogs, right from abandoned puppies to injured ones

For nearly two decades, Lingala Bhargavi and her family have provided shelter for stray dogs. She has rescued dogs, right from abandoned puppies to injured ones. Additionally, a few of them have followed her home and have stayed ever since. There are 33 dogs living with the family and all of them are taken care of under one roof.



Read more here: Caring for a family of 33 furry companions

