A comprehensive Visakhapatnam city map will be prepared to protect government lands, says Special Chief Secretary

‘Each category of land will be shown in different colours’

Published - August 17, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia verifying the documents related to the Revenue Department on the site at Daspalla Hills in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and his support staff are seen.

Revenue Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia verifying the documents related to the Revenue Department on the site at Daspalla Hills in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and his support staff are seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

R. P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), has said that a comprehensive Visakhapatnam city map will be prepared soon to protect the government lands and added that each category of land (such as roads, parks) is shown in different colours.

Mr. Sisodia was in the city as part of his tour of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate here on Saturday evening, Mr. Sisodia said that he received 79 complaints directly from the people during his visit to the city. He asked the officials, in the presene of the petitioners, to resolve the land complaints promptly and also strictly follow the rules.

There are complaints related to land grabbing, wrong registration, 22 (A), change of name, tampering and wrong records. This apart, he also received eight more complaints from representatives of various political parties at the Port Guest House here on Friday night.

Mr. Sisodia said that the authorities concerned will thoroughly examine all the grievances received from the public and take final action. He said that there are about 2,600 acres of `free-hold’ lands in the district, but out of that only 626 acres have been kept in ‘free-hold’ and removed from 22(A). About 133 acres of land has been registered with new people in four mandals, he said.

SIT reports

Replying to a query, he said that the Commissioner concerned has already been directed to disclose the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reports on land issues in the past.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Sisodia conducted a whirlwind tour of Bhimili and Anandapuram mandals in the district and verified the facts of the complaints on the spot at the sites, with the district officials led by Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad. He verified documents related to the Revenue Department.

He visited Daspalla Lands, Yerramati Dibbalu (red sand dunes), Hayagriva project site (Yendada), layout near Ramanaidu Studio, and even lands earmarked for Sri Sarada Peetham (Pendurthi).

