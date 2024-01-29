A competition of grit and precision unfolds at Greyhounds’ clash of commandos

January 29, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a stark contrast to the familiar scenes of boxers, wrestlers and athletes vying for medals at events like the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games, a unique competition is under way deep inside the Greyhounds facility in Visakhapatnam, at a level of intensity that is decidedly not for the faint of heart.

This competition goes beyond the conventional tests of endurance, agility, mobility, eyesight and bravery — it operates on an entirely different scale altogether. Elite police commandos from 16 States and seven paramilitary forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are engaged in fierce competition, vying for the top spot at the 14th All India Police Commando Competition.

Being organised by the Andhra Pradesh government, the competition is in progress at the Greyhounds training facility in Visakhapatnam.

Test of endurance

In the endurance segment, participants have to undergo a battery of tests in five skill sets. Both team and individual proficiencies will be put to the test, and every aspect of a commando’s capabilities will be challenged.

The pinnacle of this segment is the Battle Obstacle Assault Course (BOAC), where each commando has to undergo a gruelling 1.20 km cross-country run and navigate through 19 obstacles, putting their skill and stamina to the test.

Clearing the obstacles is said to be mandatory for all commando training courses across the world, and it encompasses challenges such as monkey crawl, double rope crawl, sapper swing, snake way, parallel ropes, catwalk, leopard cave, tiger leap, commando swing and Irish table.

Each commando has to accomplish these 19 tasks in a 12-minute timeframe, says Additional Director General of AP Police (Greyhounds) R.K. Meena.

It is undoubtedly not an easy task, as the seasoned commandos are visibly fatigued by the end of the challenge. While most of them accomplished the task within 12 minutes, only a few from AP Greyhounds and the RPF could complete the challenge in under 10 minutes.

Following the 1.20-km cross-country run, the commandos have to navigate 19 obstacles spread over another 1.20 km. Subsequently, as an assault team, they have to accomplish a 2.4-km cross country group task within a challenging eight-minute window.

During this rigorous challenge, each commando has to carry personal baggage of 10 kg in addition to his assault rifle, weighing approximately 5 to 7 kg. They also have to carry an injured man on a stretcher, weighing around 50 kg.

A brief three-minute gap is allowed between each task. Immediately after the group task, the team of 13 commandos from each unit proceeds swiftly to the firing range with only a three-minute rest interval.

Agility and marksmanship

At the firing range, commandos undergo rigorous tests of their agility and marksmanship, specifically their ability to shoot down moving objects with precision.

The firing exercises include shooting down moving targets with assault rifles such as Insas 5.56, the SLR 7.65 or the AK-47, with shooting conducted in pairs. Their ability to hit the targets both with the assault rifles and their sidearms (pistol) is tested.

The firing competition unfolds in three phases: hitting moving targets, addressing stationary and hostage mitigation targets, and engaging combat targets, for which a commando has to move from one place to another to take down adversaries. The entire challenge has to be executed within eight minutes.

In addition to these, other tasks include urban warfare, explosives detection and defusal, briefing and debriefing, room intervention and raids.

Teams are required to accomplish all the tasks within a total of 86 minutes, according to Mr. Meena.

The clandestine competition, being hosted within the confines of the Greyhounds facility, will conclude on January 30 (Tuesday).

