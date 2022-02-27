A big realty firm from Vietnam planning develop a mega city project in India: Ambassador

“I feel that Visakhapatnam is the best place to execute that idea’

Members of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) organised a meeting with Vietnam Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau, Trade Counsellor Bui Trung Thuong and their team, here on Sunday.

President of VCCI G. Veera Mohan said that chamber members from various sectors such as seafood, textiles, logistics, hospitality and tourism, jewellery, real estate and Infrastructure evinced interest in doing business in Vietnam.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau said that he tried to help many big companies to improve bilateral trade between Vietnam and India and now he is trying to work with small and medium sized companies to improve the business further.

‘Will meet CM soon’

He said that a big real estate company from Vietnam is planning to develop a mega city project in India and he feels that Visakhapatnam is the best place to execute that idea. He said that shortly he will be meeting the Chief Minister with a proposal.

Mr. Chau also expressed his interest in expanding their logistics and sea connectivity with Visakhaptnam.

Mr. Bui Trung Thoung invited the VCCI members to visit Vietnam.

Secretary Ravi Godey and other members of the VCCI honoured the officials.