A batch of transgenders out to make lives ‘beautiful’ in Visakhapatnam

June 25, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Like many youngsters, 23-year-old B. Keerthi completed her graduation in 2022 with the hope of getting a decent job with a good pay so that she could take proper care of her family. Her dreams, however, evaporated quickly as no company was willing to give her a placement as she is a transgender.

And she was being pushed into a sense of despair when, in the mid-2022, hope bloomed again in the form of Aspire, a skill development programme launched exclusively for transgenders at Voluntary Health Services – Transgenders Integrated One Stop Centre (OSC) near Jagadamba Junction in the city.

“When I learnt about a three-month beautician course at OSC, I felt that I should take it as it may help me sustain till I get a good job in future. Now, after completing the course, I feel very confident that I can have a good future with the skills I have learnt,” says Keerthi.

A batch of around 20 trans-individuals have completed the course provided by the Department of Welfare of Differently-abled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens at the OSC. NGO Jan Shikshan Sansthan has trained them in various techniques of beauty treatment such as threading, waxing, pedicure, manicure, haircut, and facials.

Her batchmate G. Chaitra of Bobbili also has a similar tale to narrate. Her B.Tech qualification from a college in Vizianagaram failed to get her a software job despite repeated attempts for two years.

“Some companies do not see our work. They see what we are. I was rejected by many companies. When I was preparing for competitive examinations, I came to know about the beautician course and have completed it successfully. It was a proud moment receiving the certificate from the Collector,” she says.

Another student Sukanya feels the government should come up with a few more skill-oriented programmes like stitching, which will allow them to work from home.

Support

Says Soumya, the coordinator at OSC, “Some of the trainees fear that people may not be willing to approach them for beautician services. However, we hope there will be a gradual change in the society. Some of them want to train further by working in salons in the city. All they need is an opportunity from any city-based salon owner.”

The Assistant Director of the department Ms. Madhavi says they will help the trans-individuals get bank loans if they show interest in starting their own parlours.