ZP budget approved

The Zilla Parishad general body meeting with Chairman Lalam Bhavani presiding approved estimated budget expenditure of ₹1094.92 crore and revenue of ₹1030.17 crore for 2017-18 on Wednesday.

Introducing the budget, CEO Jayaprakash Narayan said for 2016-17 the revised estimates had ₹496.14 crore revenue and ₹520.83 crore expenditure.

MLA Panchakarla Rameshbabu raised the issue of caesarean operation not being performed at Anakapalle hospital for women who did not take treatment there right from the beginning of pregnancy. MLA Giddi Eswari pointed out ambulances not being available at Paderu and Lotugedda hospitals.

Joint Collector G. Srijana, MLAs K.S.N.S. Raju, B. Mutyala Naidu and Vangalapudi Anita participated.