Visakhapatnam

Youth Week celebrations

The National Youth Week celebrations will be held by the Youth Services Department from Jan. 20 to 22.

The various competitions include: singing, art and literature, essay writing, ‘just-a-minute’ programme, debate, electricity saving, rangoli, kite flying, sports, 5-K run, group dance, folk dance, food stalls, photography, cooking, according to District Youth Welfare Officer A. Siri. Interested participants, aged between 15 and 29 years, can register their names by calling phone no. 0891-2558291.

