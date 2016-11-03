World Telugu literature meet to be held in Singapore

In all, 250 delegates from 12 countries will attend the fifth world Telugu literature conference being held in Singapore on November 5 and 6. Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be represented by 50 delegates.

The event is being organised by the Vanguri Foundation of America with co-sponsorship of Lok Nayak Foundation and Telugu Sangham of Malaysia.

The first and second conferences had been organised in Hyderabad and the third and fourth in Boston and London.

“We will have brainstorming sessions during the two-day meet with Telugu littérateurs from the U.S., India, the U.K., France, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong confirming their participation,” Lok Nayak Foundation chairman and former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad told reporters.

Felicitation

The conference would honour noted Telugu littérateurs Dr. Chandu Subba Rao, Dwana Sastry of Hyderabad, and Daniel Nagers, a Telugu professor in Paris, with lifetime achievement award.

Noted comedian Brahmanandam, who had worked as a Telugu teacher before migrating to acting as career, would deliver a talk on modern Telugu literature.

Vice-Chancellors of Telugu University and Adikavi Nannaya University S.V. Satyanarayana and Murru Mutyala Naidu would participate.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad said that the thrust of the discussions would be on how to promote Telugu literature the world over.

