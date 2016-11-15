Woman, daughter hurt in ‘blade attack’

A woman and her 10-year-old daughter were injured when her husband allegedly attacked them with a blade at Netaji Nagar under Gopalapatnam police station limits, here on Monday.

Sunita (35) was married to Reka Veerababu, vendor at Gopalapatnam railway station, about 12 years ago and it was a love marriage. And the couple were blessed with three girl children.

According to the police Veerababu has been harassing her both physically and mentally for the last couple of years.

“We received a complaint that Veerababu had attacked his wife with a blade and when his 10-year-old elder daughter tried to prevent, her wrist was also slashed in the melee,” said Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao.

Veerababu is at large and police are searching for him.