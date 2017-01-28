Western Australia keen on partnering with State

VISAKHAPATNAM: Australia, which has sent a large contingent to the 23rd edition of CII Partnership Summit, has expressed keen interest in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government in mining, education, agriculture and other areas.

The largest number of delegates from Australia has come from Western Australia, which signed a Sister State Agreement with A.P. last year.

The team, comprising Australian Consul-General for South India Sean Kelly, Director-General of Western Australian Department of State Development Steve Wood and others, will hold discussions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here during the summit.

Areas for cooperation

Mr. Wood, who is leading the Western Australia delegation, said several representatives from mining companies and educational institutes had arrived in the city to hold talks with the State government.

He hinted that they were planning to sign at least four MoUs during the summit substantially expanding Western Australia’s footprint in Andhra Pradesh.

“The large number of Australian representatives at this year’s summit reflects the strong growth in the Australia-A.P. relationship over the past year or so,” Mr. Kelly said.

“We are working closely with Chief Minister Naidu’s government to implement a range of exciting projects in mining, mining services, university and vocational education, agri-business and technology transfer,” he said.

Mr. Kelly explained that the Sister State Agreement between A.P. and Western Australia had given the relationship a major boost. The two States were working through an impressive agenda of collaborative projects to generate growth and jobs in both the regions.