Weekly special trains to Kochuveli, Guwahati

Weekly special trains will be run by the Railways between Kochuveli and Guwahati to clear the extra rush of passengers during festive season.

Train no. 06336 Kochuveli to Guwahati weekly special express will leave Kochuveli on Sundays from Oct 9 to Nov 6 at 12 noon to reach Visakhapatnam on the following days (Mondays) at 8.35 p.m. and leave at 8.55 p.m. to reach Guwahati on Wednesdays at 8.45 a.m.

In the return direction, 06335 Guwahati-Kochuveli special weekly express will leave Guwahati on Wednesdays from Oct 12 to Nov 9 at 11.25 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 1.20 p.m. and leave at 1.40 p.m. to reach Kochuveli on Saturdays at 10.30 hours, according to Senior Divisional Commercial of Waltair Division M. Yelvender Yadav in a statement issued here on Thursday.

These trains have stoppages at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak over East Coast Railway.

The train consists of 12 Sleeper Class coaches and six Second class general coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches in its composition.

