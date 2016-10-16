Weapons at open house thrill students

Holding a gun that fires rubber pellets, young Divya from Adarsh College, asked a policeman, is this the same type of gun that was used in Kashmir during the recent disturbances in the valley.

The students were thrilled to see the weapons kept on display at the Police Open House organised as part of the Police Commemoration Week that began here on Saturday.

Different types of weapons such as 5.56 Insas Rifle, AK 47, SLR, LMG, .38 Webley Scott service revolvers, 9mm pistols, Glock 17 pistols, tear and stun grenades, grenade launchers, mortars, carbines, LMG and bayonets, were kept on display.

The students were at awe seeing the weapons and they were thrilled holding them.

Trying to hold an LMG which weighs about 9 kgs, Lavanya asked, “It is so heavy how do you fire them.”

At a separate stall showcasing the Bomb Disposal equipment the BD squad members patiently explained how improvised explosive devices (IED) are defused and the risk involved in doing the job.

They also educated the young minds on different kinds of bombs and what to do if they notice some suspected material.

According to DCP (crimes) T. Ravi Kumar Murthy the week will culminate on October 21 with a commemoration parade and honouring the martyrs.

A number of programmes such as elocution competition, essay writing, debate, slogan writing and painting for students and policemen have been lined up in the week, he said.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21, as on this day 10 CRPF men laid down their lives defending the borders of the country while fighting Chinese aggression at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959.

A contingent of 20 men led by sub-inspector Karam Singh of CRPF was ambushed by the Chinese Army.

While 10 died fighting, others were imprisoned.