Water, roads get major share in GVMC budget

Externally-aided projects (EAPs) and the Centrally-sponsored AMRUT and funds under the 14th Finance Commission and other grants contribute to the GVMC’s estimated revenue of ₹ 3143.97 crore for 2017-18. The expenditure is projected at ₹ 3143.97 crore.

The GVMC’s own revenue is ₹1177.48 crore and capital income ₹1753.9 crore; the opening balance is ₹ 292.18 crore. Of the expenditure, ₹2130 crore is capital expenditure and ₹1013.04 crore revenue expenditure.

Giving details of the budget at a press conference here on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said expenditure under EAPs was estimated at ₹673.48 crore. It includes a non-revenue water project in Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor at ₹350 crore funded by the Asian Development Bank, ₹150 crore for household water service connections under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and the A.P. Disaster Recovery Project for beach front beautification and prevention of erosion.

While consultants were being finalised for the beach projects, the AMRUT tenders had to be sent to the EPC Committee.

The budget was approved by Special Officer and Collector Pravin Kumar. It is placed on the GVMC website too.

Mr. Hari Narayanan said for the first time about ₹30 crore was allocated in the next year to education to repair, construct and maintain school buildings, acquire furniture and provide nutritional support in “Balyam” pre-school project. For night shelters ₹10 crore is allocated.

Other allocations include ₹243 crore for water supply, ₹130 crore for roads, ₹86.7 crore for lighting, ₹43 crore for storm water drains and ₹45 crore for widening and upgrading roads.

Among GVMC own revenue is ₹350 crore from property tax (including amount involved in court cases), ₹242 crore from assigned tax like stamp duty surcharge and profession tax etc, ₹170 crore from bulk and semi-bulk water and ₹59 crore from Town Planning receipts.

Additional Commissioner (Finance) S.S. Varma and Examiner of Accounts Mangapati Rao were present.