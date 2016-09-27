Walk to mark World Tourism Day

The several kilometres long footpaths on the beach road in the city are in tune with this year’s World Tourism Day theme of accessibility to tourist spots, Collector Pravin Kumar said on Monday on the eve of WTD. The footpaths on both sides of beach road, from the Navy Coastal Battery to Park hotel junction, are wheel-chair friendly due to the ramps between the gaps and this is the pride of Visakhapatnam, Mr. Pravin told reporters.

During the WTD celebrations on Tuesday, feedback from the wheel-chair bound people would be collected. They are participating in a large number in a walk being organised in the morning. Regarding the tourism projects in the city and district, the Collector said the issues raised by investors who have shown interests during the investors summit, have been reviewed.

He was also of the opinion that the Mudasarlova Park can be developed better than the City Central Park since it has all the features for a major park and a reservoir also to provide boating. GVMC land can be taken up by VUDA for developing such facilities, he said.

The WTD celebrations will begin with a walk from Kali temple at 6.30 a.m. The venue for the evening programme has been shifted from Viswapriya function hall to Rajiv Smriti Bhavanam.