Walk held to mark National Legal Services Day

Providing legal services to all is the aim of the Government, Principal District and Sessions Judge P.V. Jyotirmayi said after flagging off Lex Walk organised on the beach road here on the occasion of the National Legal Services Day on Wednesday.

The walk was meant to create an awareness to the people on the judiciary, Acts and services of Legal Services Authorities, she said. She also released a book laws for women brought out by the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University. DSNLU Vice-Chancellor V. Kesava Rao, Registrar of Andhra University V. Umamaheswara Rao, CBI Court Principal Judge Ch. Surya Rao, Additional Judges A. Gayatri Devi, Secretary of DLSA Naga Sundar, senior advocates N.V. Suman, S. Krishna Mohan, BVR Murthy and others participated. Later the Principal District Judge participated in an awareness programme at MVP Rytu Bazaar. Judge of the Mahila Court A. Vara Prasada Rao and others participated.