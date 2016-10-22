Vundavalli lashes out at govt., YSRC

The government as well as the Opposition have failed in discharging their duties for bettering the residuary Andhra Pradesh, observed former two-time MP of Rajahamahandravaram Vundavalli Aruna Kumar at the Meet the Press programme organised by the VJF here on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was preferred by the people by a slender margin but he had not achieved any progress for the State in the two-and-a-half years of rule so far, Mr. Aruna Kumar said and challenged Mr. Naidu for a public debate on this issue. The Congress was punished for bringing in the AP State Reorganisation Act and it was the duty of Mr. Naidu to achieve every benefit the State had been promised in the Act, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy did not notice that the Constitution was violated in the Assembly when Finance Minister Y. Ramakrishnudu, who was not a member of the Assembly, got the discussion on no-confidence motion started without the necessary 14 days’ notice.

During his speech and while answering questions, Mr. Aruna Kumar observed that people might not launch an agitation again to realise the benefits of AP State Reorganisation Act. They might show their resentment in an election.