Vizagites head for native place for Sankranti

The city is almost coming to a screeching halt with thousands of families heading to their native places to celebrate Sankranti. Railway station and RTC complex were chock-a-block with milling home-bound crowd. Men and women with children in tow are seen rushing to catch the immediate available mode of transport on Thursday and situation is likely to reach peak on Friday.

Though special buses and trains are operated they are hardly enough to meet the surging demand. Cashing in on the situation private operators jacked up the fares by more than 100 percent. State road transport corporation to meet the rush also plied special buses but with special fares. Though it is pinching most people chose to continue the travel as they are bound to go to their native places.

T Appala Naidu, who along with wife and two children wanted to go to his native place in Srikakulam district, could not board Palasa passenger train due to rush. He said it would be tedious for the family to go to his place by bus as there was no direct bus from the city. He hurriedly rushed to RTC complex to catch a bus. There was no room in almost all the trains that are going towards Srikakulam, twin Godavari and Krishna districts. Those who can afford are hiring private cabs though the taxi operators also doubled their tariffs.

Silver lining

There is a silver lining that Uber is offering a 30 per cent discount for those coming and going to railway station for two rides in the city as part of the Sankranti gesture.

Makara Sankranti, the harvest festival, is celebrated to mark the transition of sun into Makara Raasi (Capricorn) on the celestial path. It is the biggest festival of the Telugus who ensure that every member of the family joins the celebrations at home. The four-day festivities begin with Bhogi and conclude with Mukkanuma. Sankranti is celebrated on the second of the four-day festival. Old and young of the family compete with one another to slip into best attire for which the preparations begin well ahead of the festival. Though it is a harvest festival, entertainment and traditional feasts form major part of the celebrations.

Women adorn their houses with colourful rangolis in the courtyards. They prepare traditional delicacies to serve family members and friends. M. Manjula, housewife in TPT Colony, said she took pains to prepare the dishes for Sankranti in tune with the tradition. She said every housewife would make extra effort to come out with favourite food items.

Two big budget films, Khaidi Number 150 and Goutamiputra Satakarni starring mega star Chiranjeevi and Balayya, are likely to witness houseful crowds on festival days.

Food festivals

Most of the star hotels and budget hotels in the city have come up with special food festivals offering tailor-made delicacies to catch up with the mood of people. Mr Ramu, executive of a budget hotel near Diamond Park, said they experienced fall in footfalls after demonetisation and now were expecting good turnout during festival days. Long queues before ATMs have disappeared only to find the same at shopping malls and this sums up the mood of people, said R Nagaraja Rao of MVP Colony, who was busy shopping along with his two young daughters, at Jagadamba Junction.