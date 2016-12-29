Visakha Utsav rescheduled

Visakha Utsav, an annual carnival aimed at showcasing the tourism potential of Visakhapatnam, will be held on January 28 to 30 instead of January 7 to 9 coinciding with the CII Partnership Summit-2017.

One of the reasons for rescheduling is the preoccupation with Janmabhoomi programme. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is attending the three-day Partnership Summit, will inaugurate the utsav. This year’s highlight will be to hold all the events like folk dances, flower show, creation of replicas of famous temples in the region on the 2.5 km stretch from RK Beach to VUDA Park.

“The reason for holding it on a grand scale like a carnival is to enable several delegates across the country and foreign countries thronging the city for the CII Partnership Summit to take part in the utsav,” HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said after a review with MPs K. Haribabu and Muttasetti Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand and District Collector Pravin Kumar at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Panels to be set up

Various committees would be set up by the Collector to ensure smooth conduct of the utsav. Roadshows were planned in New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities to attract tourism officials and operators from all over the country.

Mr. Rao said they would also design the logo and create a website.

For the first time, all the expenditure incurred on account of the festival would be made public by uploading it on the website to ensure transparency.

To a question, the Minister told the media that henceforth they had decided to hold Visakha Utsav regularly on fixed dates in December without a break. He said they would promote the utsav like other international shopping and tourism festivals.

One of the highlights at the meeting was to request the hotels in the city to offer special tariff for the guests and shops and establishments with concessions to make the utsav a big hit with people coming from outside.