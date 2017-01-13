Villagers cool to curbs on cockfights

“When we voted during the last elections, we took assurance from our local MLA and also other leaders that they should allow cockfight this year also. We reminded them during the last week’s Janmabhoomi that we are preparing our roosters for betting. We don’t know about High Court ban and Supreme Court restrictions which are common every year,” says Venkatapatiraju of I. Bheemavaram in Akiveedu mandal of West Godavari.

He has already taken advance of Rs. 50 lakh each on his 20 roosters of different varieties. Similar is the case in Denduluru, Palakol, and Achanta where the preparations for cockfights are on.

The punters on the other hand are making their own interpretation of the Supreme Court’s directions not to use knives and not to take roosters into custody.

“We told village committees which include punters, village heads and public representatives to follow Supreme Court directions strictly and any deviation will be taken seriously,” says L. Ankaiah, DSP, Amalapuram division, which includes the Konaseema region where the highest number of betting rings are arranged in the State.

Hi-tech arrangements

This time the arrangements go hi-tech at Muramalla of I. Polavaram mandal. Digital screens and sofa sets are arranged in 10 acres where tents, focus lights with generator backing have been arranged.

Hotels in Yanam and Amalapuram are fully occupied with punters and visitors. Arrangements are in full swing to organise games like playing cards and ‘gundata’ near the rings of cockfight.

Special offers

For the first time, people from other States are going to get special offers like free accommodation and gifts, if they are going to bet in large sums. “If anyone or his family wants to bet on our cock, we offer free accommodation in Yanam and Amalapuram and also in Bheemavaram. We give gifts and prizes through lucky draw,” says one of the organisers.

Like every year, women will be provided separate enclosures for all the three days beginning from Friday.

When contacted, East Godavari SP M. Raviprakash has said they would take serious action against those who indulged in cockfight.

Teams have been already sent to villages to implement the apex court directions and High Court orders.