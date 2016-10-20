Verify status of land allotted to film club, Ganta asks officials

With the allotment of a 15-acre site adjacent to the Buddhist monument at Thotlakonda to the Film City Cultural Club sparking off protests from MLAs in particular, Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said district Collector and other officials have to handle the objections and went on to add that if the land allocation has really hurt sentiments of people, he too would not support the allocation.

Answering questions at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the Collector has already stated that the allotted site is at a different place but still he wanted the official to very the status again.

TDP MLAs and BJP MLA have expressed themselves against allotment of the site for Film Nagar Club at Thotlakonda and opposition parties too criticised.

“We are not keen on the club. It is not meant for cards games and other such activities. They have planned many facilities like gym, pool, convention centre, etc. A committee was formed by them after we (government) told them that the construction should be completed in one year. They have also performed Bhumipuja. Fee for membership is not fixed by the government but any institution that receives help from the government, like allotment of land should act in such a way that its actions are accepted by the public”, he said.

He denied that the MLAs in the district are not happy with the district ministers and are planning to raise the issue with Chief Minister on Thursday.

It is our responsibility to sort out the issues if there are any, he said.

Regarding elections to the Uttarandhra graduates MLC seat, he hoped that the TDP-BJP alliance would continue and asserted that TDP (supported) candidates would win all the seats of the graduates and teachers constituencies.

