Vegetable garden programme from today

The ‘Our Vegetable Garden’ programme, part of a campaign on awareness for protecting and improving environment and water resources with the concept, homegrown vegetables are good for our health, is being launched at the AS Raja Women’s College in MVP colony here on Saturday. The campaign is being conducted by the Bapuji Rural Enlightenment and Development Society, Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi and Green Environment Service Society.

The programme includes an exhibition of native seeds, photo exhibition on types of home gardening and demonstration and training.