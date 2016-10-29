Visakhapatnam

Vegetable garden programme from today

The ‘Our Vegetable Garden’ programme, part of a campaign on awareness for protecting and improving environment and water resources with the concept, homegrown vegetables are good for our health, is being launched at the AS Raja Women’s College in MVP colony here on Saturday. The campaign is being conducted by the Bapuji Rural Enlightenment and Development Society, Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi and Green Environment Service Society.

The programme includes an exhibition of native seeds, photo exhibition on types of home gardening and demonstration and training.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:53:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Vegetable-garden-programme-from-today/article16085190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY