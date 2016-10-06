Vedanta sees scope to handle higher volume of coal next year

With changes brought about by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust on the recommendations of the Boston Consulting Group and projections of rise in demand for coal during the next fiscal, the Vizag General Cargo Berth Private Limited (VGCB) expects an increase in volume of cargo.

The VPT has already announced discounts in cargo handling and demurrage to attract more throughput as per the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Shipping to make major ports more competitive.

VGCB COO Biplab Ray told The Hindu that they could handle 3 million tonne during the first half of the current fiscal as against 3.4 million tonne during corresponding period year last year. By the end of the year, they are expecting 6 to 6.5 million tonne as against 7.01 million tonne.

The VGCB is a special purpose vehicle after Vedanta Limited signed a 30-year concession agreement with the VPT to develop a world-class berth to handle coking and non-coking coal. Along with the Vizag facility and the Mormugao Port, Vedanta has 33 million tonne capacity with an investment of Rs.1400 crore. Slump in the industry and steep increase in coal prices by 60 per cent in South Africa and 20 per cent in Australia from where the major steel and power plants source their raw material have hit the port sector.

“With projections that prices will drop, coking coal imports are expected to go up next year,” Mr. Roy said. Steel plants need 40 per cent coking coal and 60 per cent steam/thermal coal. Of a requirement of 800 million tonne of steam/thermal coal, domestic production is estimated to be 600 to 680 million tonne. This year, substantial rise in coal production within the country has also contributed to fall in import-dependence. Despite competition, slump in imports and scaling down of production by the domestic steel plants due to inventory problem and dumping of cheap products by China, Vedanta was able to perform well. The VGCB has a deep draft of 18.10 metres and handles Cape size vessels with a DWT of 200,000, he said. Mr. Roy said they handle cargo under automated wagon-loading environment by dispatching up to seven rakes a day to the hinterland.