Varavara Rao cries foul

Revolutionary poet Varavara Rao, who is camping in Malkangiri town in Odisha, said the post-mortem on the bodies of 28 Maoists who were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on Monday and Tuesday near Panasput village in Malkangiri, was not conducted as per norms.

Talking to The Hindu , he pointed out that the post-mortem was conducted at the SPs camp office instead of an area hospital which is equipped with proper preservation facility.

As per the norms, the post-morten in such cases should be done in the presence of of Human Rights Judge by at least three forensic experts and under video coverage.

“None of the norms appears to have been followed. What is more pathetic is that in box number 20, in which the body of slain women Maoist is preserved, we found the head missing. This shows the negligence on their part or if there is some ulterior motive,” he said.

However, SP of Malkangiri Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said all norms have been followed and the entire episode has been recorded on video.

Mr. Varavara Rao further said that a culpable homicide case against the Andhra Pradesh police has been filed in AP High Court, as the Maoists were reportedly rounded up and shot in cold blood.

So far of the 28 dead, about 20 have been identified and nine bodies have been claimed by the relatives of the slain Maoists.

The identified include Bakuri Venkata Ramana alias Ganesh (SZCM), Kistayya alias Daya (SZCM), Gangadhar (DCM), Prithviraj alias Munna (DCM), Gamelli Kesava Rao alias Birsu, Madhu (DCM), Yamalapalli Simhachalam alias Murali alias Hari (DCM), Ramesh (DCM), Latha alias Bharathi (ACM), Daveed (ACM), Rajesh (ACM), Budri (ACM), Mamatha (ACM), Manjula (ACM), Erralu (ACM), Goutham (ACM) Chinni alias Some (DM), Jyothi (DM), Kamala (DM) and Rame (DM).