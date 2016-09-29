Values facing erosion, says Nannapaneni

Even as women are occupying high positions of power in all walks of life, new problems are cropping up and undesirable trends are affecting women’s lives, A P State Mahila Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari has said.

Inaugurating an awareness programme for women and children organised by the Commission at Kala Bharathi Auditorium here on Wednesday, she said values that were part of the culture were facing erosion. Marriage at a young age and divorce later was increasing leading to children in such relationships facing psychological problems.

Young girls were not secure even in schools and colleges. She expressed anguish over “settlements” in rape cases causing great injustice to rape victims and their families. Ever since she took over as Chairperson of the commission, awareness programmes were being organised in all the districts on sexual harassment, sex determination tests, harassment at work place, child abuse, trafficking in women, dowry harassment and domestic violence, Ms. Rajakumari said. Commission member M. Mani Kumari said the plight of tribal women with men resorting to two, three marriages. She praised the services of anganwadi workers and said they should be paid more wages. ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, MLA V. Anitha, Commission member K. Vani, Joint Collector-II D.V. Reddy, District Legal Services Authority Secrtary R.V. Naga Sundar and ACP Papa Rao participated.