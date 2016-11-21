VVS releases souvenir on first Test in city

Former Indian cricketer V.V.S. Laxman released a souvenir on the historic first Test in Visakhapatnam, the second in the ongoing series between India and England, complied by veteran sports journalist and broadcaster A. Prasanna Kumar at a brief function held here on Sunday night.
President of Andhra Cricket Association D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, BCCI selection committee chairman M.S.K. Prasad, general secretary of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association and former Test umpire K. Parthasaradhi, vice-president of VDCA D.S. Varma and others were present.
The souvenir takes one through the past and present, from the first one-day international played in the city at the Muncipal Corporation stadium to the ongoing Test at ACA-VDCA stadium.
