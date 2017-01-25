Visakhapatnam

VUDA seeks suggestionson flyover at NAD

VUDA has placed the preliminary inception report prepared by consultants for development of flyover at NAD Junction in the city on its website www.vuda.gov.in and invited remarks/ suggestions.

Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu says interested members of public may submit remarks/suggestions on or before Friday to the Vice-Chairman, VUDA, IX Floor, Udyog Bhavan, Visakhapatnam-530 003.

The email ids are vcvuda@yahoo.com and cevudavsp@yahoo.com and mobile number is 9959500187, according to a Press release.

May 24, 2020 7:39:01 AM

