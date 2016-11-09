VSP adds another feather to its cap

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant added another feather to its cap by commissioning convertor-3 in its new Steel Melting Shop-2 on Tuesday.

The convertor-3 has a production capacity of 150 tonne of liquid steel per heat.

This takes the overall plant capacity to 7.3 million tonne per annum. SMS Group is the supplier of technology and the unit was built and commissioned by consortium partners SMS Group, SMS India and Bridge & Roof, under consultancy of MECON.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of VSP, recently completed work on modernisation of convertor-3 in SMS-1.

Three convertors commissioned in SMS-2 to increase the steel-making capacity involving a total investment of around Rs.450 crore.

After ramping up various units under 6.3 million tonne expansion project, capital repairs and modernisation programme was taken up by RINL with an investment of Rs.5,000 crore to increase capacity by one million to 7.3 million tonne. RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan inaugurated the facility and congratulated the Modernisation and Capital Repairs Group on their achievement and adherence to strict safety standards.

He said that the new convertor-3 in SMS-2 would further reduce pollution and help in achieving greater productivity.

RINL Director (projects) P.C. Mohapatra, Director (commercial) P. Raychaudhury and others were present.