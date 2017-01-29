VIT inks pact

Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh located at Amaravati and Rochester Institute of Technology signed an MoU at the CII Partnership here in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The MoU was exchanged by VIT Vice-Chancellor S. Viswanathan and RIT Associate Provost of International Education and Global Programs James Myers, according to a press release.

The MoU will help students in several aspects relating to education, syllabus etc, it adds.