Use funds properly, says NCSC member

The district officials were directed by member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes P.M. Kamalamma to spend the SC Sub-Plan funds properly and send to the panel an action plan on how the funds have been spent during the last two years.

Review meet

During a review meeting with Collector Pravin Kumar and other officials here on Tuesday, Ms. Kamalamma suggested that funds not spent during the last year could be added to this year funds.

She inquired about payment of scholarships to students and told the officials to strictly implement the welfare schemes meant for SCs, fill up backlog vacancies, implement reservation according to roaster points, spend Sub-Plan funds for mid-day meal only for SCs, provide SCs their due quota in all the housing schemes, complete CC roads in villages and implement other measures.

Joint Collector J. Nivas, GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan, Additional Commissioner of Police A.S. Khan, Additional SP (crime) M.J. Rajkumar, DRO Chandrasekhara Reddy and other officials attended.

Later speaking to the media, she said that the SC, ST (prevention of atrocities) Act was amended and the amendments have to be explained to the people concerned.

Compensation for a rape victim was hiked to Rs. 8.5 lakh, with half of it to be paid as soon as FIR was registered and the balance when the charge sheet is filed in the court.

She would also speak to the police top brass on not a uniform method being adopted all over the State on granting bail to the accused in the cases which attract a sentence of seven years or less.

Representations received

The NCSC member received representations from several individuals and organisations on issues concerning SCs.

The Ship Building Centre Civilian Employees Union office-bearers E. Srinivasa Rao and Bandili Ratna Raju in a representation said that roaster method is not being followed properly in awarding promotions.