Urban Village takes e-commerce route

Urban Village, e-commerce platform of the Society for Elimination for Rural Poverty (SERP) Andhra Pradesh, aims to expand its product basket and targets a turnover of ₹50 lakh during the current year.

The e-commerce platform has so far achieved a turnover of ₹4.10 lakh in one year. With an ambitious target of achieving ₹50 lakh turnover in 2017, Urban Village not only plans to add more products to its catalogue but also intends to adopt aggressive marketing strategies to expand its digital presence.

Currently, the online platform has tied up with major e-commerce players such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, GoCoop and Craftsvilla and it offers a range of products such as Mangalagiri, Dharmavaram and Kalamkari saris, Etikoppaka toys, leather lamps, wood carvings, brass products and wooden cutlery.

“Very soon, Urban Village will have its own online portal to provide visibility for scores of self-help group members who can consider taking the e-commerce route seriously,” says Satya Sai Srinivas, project director of District Rural Development Agency.

The digital platform of SERP intends to connect artisans and weavers of various self-help groups pan India and provide them a global market to sell their crafts. With Andhra Pradesh alone having a network of over 50 lakh SHG members, Urban Village aims to bring a wide assortment of handloom and handicraft products under one umbrella and give a boost to the handloom sector.

Apparently, the online trade has transformed the lives of artisans and weavers as it gave them an avenue to scale up their business and find better access to new customers. The business volume for artisan M. Surya Bhagwan of Badrakali Kalamkari Printing Works, Gollapalem, Kajuluru rose by 25 per cent over the previous year as she could earn ₹50,000 selling Kalamkari saris online on Urban Village. “The online sale is gaining steam, we want to double our customer base and sales volume this year,” she shares, indicating that she got orders for her family business of designing Kalamkari saris from Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The growing demand for handloom products is now encouraging SERP to add more segments to its online products list. An official Facebook page ‘URVILL.com@urvillstore’ has also been created to place orders and share views.