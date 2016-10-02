Visakhapatnam

UGD work at KGH to be speeded up

Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary (Health) to State Government, during an inspection of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

The Rs. 5-crore work on the underground drainage system at the King George Hospital is progressing at a slow pace and District Collector will be asked to prepare a plan of action to complete the work in three months, Principal Secretary (health) Poonam Malakondiaha said after an inspection of the hospital on Saturday.

“UGD system is important for the hospital to ensure hygienic conditions but it is not yet ready. Internal roads also need a lot of attention and they will be relaid after the UGD work is completed since a lot of digging is required for laying the UGD pipes,” she said. The causality block built at a cost of Rs. 3 crore would be inaugurated soon, she said.

Ms. Malakondaiah told reporters that functioning of KGH, sanitation and cleanliness have improved but there was a lot of scope for improvement.

Ms. Malakondaiah went round the hospital along with Superintendent in-charge G. Arjuna, DME N. Subba Rao and others. After talking to some patients waiting for their turn at OP, she said the waiting period should not be as long as 30 minutes and wanted senior doctors and specialists to be put on duty at the OP and casualty wings.

The vacancies of doctors and nurses at cardiology and trauma care departments would be filled up soon, she said.

