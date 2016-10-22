Visakhapatnam

Two get life term for murder

Fourth Additional District Judge G. Gopi on Friday found a mason and a woman living with him guilty of killing her husband and sentenced each of them to under go life imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs. 2000 under Sec. 302 of IPC and three years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1000 under Sec. 201 of IPC (causing disappearance of evidence) and ruled that the sentences should run concurrently.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor N. Sanyasi Rao, a mason Bandaru Pandu (22) of Ummalapadu in Palakol mandal of West Godavari came to Gajuwaka in search of work in 2007 and Kondrapu Ramanamma (30) of Kotha Gorlapalem in Parawada mandal and mother of two children, were found guilty for murdering Ramanamma’s husband Ramakrishna, a kalasi in Coromandel Fertilizers at Gorlavanipalem on the night of April 11, 2008.

