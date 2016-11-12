Two-day national meet on mathematics from Nov. 17

The Department of Mathematics of St. Joseph’s College for Women will organise a two-day national conference on recent advances in mathematics and their application, from November 17.
Addressing the media, Principal of the college Sr. Shyji said over 150 research scholars, academicians and students will be participating the two-day conference.
Head of the Department P. Krishna Kumari said the objective of the conference was to explore recent developments and to deliberate on future directions in terms of theory, practice and knowledge in the field of mathematics.
V-C inaugurates
The conference will be inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Nageswara Rao.
Former VC of Dravidian University P.V. Arunachalam and Principal of AU College of Engineering P.S. Avadhani will speak at the inaugural session.
Prof. Krishna Kumari said professors from IIT- Kharagpur, VIT- Vellore, AU, Central University- Bilaspur and GITAM University, will deliver lectures during the two-day session.
For more details with regard to the conference call: 9490432225.
