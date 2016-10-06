Two boys drown in pit

Two boys reportedly drowned when they were playing in a pit filled with rain water at a construction site near the railway quarters here on Wednesday.
Joseph (8), son of a daily wages labourer Chinna Rao, and Sai Harshit (11), son of Ramakrishna, a junior engineer with the East Coast Railway, went to the quarters area along with another boy to play in the evening.
According to the police, the boys apparently were playing in the pit filled with water without knowing the danger.
The pit was quite deep and filled with water. Not knowing the depth, the boys would have ventured into it and drowned. The third boy did not go near the pit, according to the police. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.