Two boys drown in pit

Two boys reportedly drowned when they were playing in a pit filled with rain water at a construction site near the railway quarters here on Wednesday.

Joseph (8), son of a daily wages labourer Chinna Rao, and Sai Harshit (11), son of Ramakrishna, a junior engineer with the East Coast Railway, went to the quarters area along with another boy to play in the evening.

According to the police, the boys apparently were playing in the pit filled with water without knowing the danger.

The pit was quite deep and filled with water. Not knowing the depth, the boys would have ventured into it and drowned. The third boy did not go near the pit, according to the police. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination.