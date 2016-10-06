Visakhapatnam

Two boys drown in pit

Two boys reportedly drowned when they were playing in a pit filled with rain water at a construction site near the railway quarters here on Wednesday.

Joseph (8), son of a daily wages labourer Chinna Rao, and Sai Harshit (11), son of Ramakrishna, a junior engineer with the East Coast Railway, went to the quarters area along with another boy to play in the evening.

According to the police, the boys apparently were playing in the pit filled with water without knowing the danger.

The pit was quite deep and filled with water. Not knowing the depth, the boys would have ventured into it and drowned. The third boy did not go near the pit, according to the police. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY