Turtles kept for smuggling rescued

In a joint operation, strike force and patrolling team of the Forest Department rescued 204 Indian soft-shelled terrapin turtles stuffed in gunny bags in the forest area of Mullimetta under the Chintapalle Forest Range in the Visakhapatnam Agency in the wee hours of Saturday. The turtles were kept for smuggling. However, the smugglers managed to escape from the area after spotting the Forest Department team.

While a total of 220 turtles were recovered by the joint team, 16 of them were found dead.The team seized the turtles after conducting a ‘panchanama’ with the help of the local revenue and police officials and shifted them to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam for protection. Forest Range Officer of Chintapalli B. Ramnaresh said that for the first time they seized turtles in the Vizag Agency. The turtles were to be smuggled to Odisha where there is a demand for its meat for medicinal value.

The turtles were to be smuggled to Odisha where there is a demand for its meat for medicinal value.