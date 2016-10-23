Turtles kept for smuggling rescued

In a joint operation, strike force and patrolling team of the Forest Department rescued 204 Indian soft-shelled terrapin turtles stuffed in gunny bags in the forest area of Mullimetta under the Chintapalle Forest Range in the Visakhapatnam Agency in the wee hours of Saturday. The turtles were kept for smuggling. However, the smugglers managed to escape from the area after spotting the Forest Department team.
While a total of 220 turtles were recovered by the joint team, 16 of them were found dead.The team seized the turtles after conducting a ‘panchanama’ with the help of the local revenue and police officials and shifted them to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam for protection. Forest Range Officer of Chintapalli B. Ramnaresh said that for the first time they seized turtles in the Vizag Agency. The turtles were to be smuggled to Odisha where there is a demand for its meat for medicinal value.
The turtles were to be smuggled to Odisha where there is a demand for its meat for medicinal value.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor