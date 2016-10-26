Tulasi Rao under I-T scanner

Officials of the Income Tax Department conducted simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of the Chairman of Visakha Cooperative Dairy Adari Tulasi Rao, and the residences and offices of his daughter and son in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Elamanchili on Tuesday.

Acting on information that Mr. Tulasi Rao has been manipulating the records pertaining to the purchase of milk from dairy farmers and the profits of the dairy for the past several years and was causing losses to the tune of crores of rupees to the IT Department, a team of 80 IT officers formed into teams and conducted the raids.