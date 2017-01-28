Trump polices may not impact ties: Experts

VISAKHAPATNAM: The possible impact of policy decisions to be taken by U.S. President Donald Trump figured during the theme session discussion at the CII Partnership Summit here on Friday.

Experts by and large expressed the hope that the Trump regime would not take any drastic decisions on outsourcing and other issues affecting Indian interest.

Strategic partner

The theme for the discussion was ‘India at the cusp of global development.’

The speakers said India was a strategic partner of the United States and both countries would continue their bilateral ties as they were mutually beneficial.

Pat for India

India’s constant focus on sustained economic growth came up for praise from Time Inc Vice-Chairman Norman Pealstine.

Senior research fellow, Asian Studies Center Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, The Heritage Foundation Lisa Curtis and CII president and co-chairman of Forbes Marshall Naushad Forbes were the panel speakers.