Trump’s triumph will not impact our business: IT exporters

IT exporters from Andhra Pradesh are confident that the victory of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America will not impact their business in the long run.

They feel that initially there may be some measures as announced by him to discourage outsourcing, increasing H1B visa fee and insistence on Indian companies to engage Americans in jobs. In the long run, they say to safeguard America’s interest the new President would adopt a liberal stand on Indian firms’ role in meeting their strategic needs.

Heated debate

The fallout of Mr. Trump’s triumph has become a subject of heated debate among IT circles here. Visakhapatnam is the largest IT exporter from Andhra Pradesh with the city alone accounting for highest annual exports of nearly Rs.2,000 crore – mostly US-specific.

The city is home to 130 IT and IT-enabled service companies. Some of the big players include HSBC, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, IBM, WNS, Miracle Software, Concentrix and Patra. Almost 70 per cent of business is US-centric and 20 per cent is Europe-dependent.

IT entrepreneurs, by and large, feel that like any other main contender for American Presidency, the Republican candidate also indulged in rhetoric.

When it comes to governance, he has to fall in line and protect American interest. “His dependence on Indians will not change in the long run,” Software Technology Parks of India Joint Director M.P. Dubey told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Mr. Dubey said IT spending budget in the US was bound to go up in coming years throwing up more opportunities to the Indian entrepreneurs.

Mostly US companies are dependent on IT companies based in Visakhapatnam on SAP, visual effects, animation, business intelligence and analytics.

“Trump or Hillary, IT business has grown in the past 25 years. Though there maybe little cut on outsourcing and stringent visa processing measures, we expect that our business will bounce back,” said Rushikonda IT Association vice-president Naresh Kumar. He said irrespective of who occupied White House, America was firm in strengthening bilateral ties with India.